Ex-India hockey captain MM Somaya says 1980 Olympic Gold stolen in Bengaluru home burglary

Former India hockey captain M M Somaya has written to Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar seeking his intervention after burglars allegedly stole his 1980 Moscow Olympic gold medal and other valuables from his Bengaluru residence last month.

MM Somaya made his Olympic debut at the 1980 Moscow Games, where India won its eighth Olympic gold medal in men's hockey. (HT photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Three other international sporting medals – a silver medal from the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, a bronze medal from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and another bronze medal from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam – were also reported stolen from his home in New Thippasandra around 2:34 am on October 28.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"An Olympic gold medal represents far more than an individual sporting achievement; it is an honour earned for the nation on the world's highest sporting stage," the 67-year-old wrote to the chief minister, asking him to ensure that all possible efforts were made to recover the medal.

What else was stolen

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, the burglars also took gold jewellery, silverware and ₹30,000 in cash. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at ₹3.53 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, the burglars also took gold jewellery, silverware and ₹30,000 in cash. The total value of the stolen property has been estimated at ₹3.53 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The other missing items include a 10-gram gold bangle, an eight-gram gold coin, two silver cups weighing 144 grams, six silver spoons and an 80-gram silver pot.

The burglary came to light around 7:15 am on October 28, when a neighbour noticed that the front door was open and alerted Somaya. CCTV footage from a neighbouring house showed two unidentified men forcing their way into the residence. According to the police complaint, one suspect was wearing a blue shirt and the other a red shirt.

‘Irreplaceable symbol of years of dedication’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Describing the Olympic medal's significance, Somaya said its loss was not merely personal but also a blow to the history of Indian sport.

"One of the medals stolen is India's last Olympic gold medal in men's hockey and, therefore, has immense significance not only for me personally but also for the nation and the history of Indian sport. For me, it is an irreplaceable symbol of years of dedication, sacrifice and service to the country," he said.

Indiranagar police have registered a case under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Two special teams have been formed to identify the suspects and recover the stolen property, deputy commissioner of police (east division) Vikram Amte said.

A three-time Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

MM Somaya was a key member of India's hockey team during the 1980s. He made his Olympic debut at the 1980 Moscow Games, where India won its eighth Olympic gold medal in men's hockey. Playing as a right-half, he went on to represent the country at the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics, captaining the team at the latter.

His international career also included appearances in two World Cups, two Asian Games, two Asia Cups and three Champions Trophy tournaments. He received the Arjuna Award in 1985 in recognition of his contribution to Indian hockey.