1998 road rage case: Supreme Court to hear plea against Sidhu

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a petition to reconsider the quantum of punishment for Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was let off in 2018 with a fine of meagre ₹ 1,000 in a 1998 road rage case.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, which had in September 2018 issued a notice to the cricketer-turned-politician, will consider the review petition filed by the family members of deceased Gurnam Singh, who lost his life in the incident.

On a plea by the victim’s family to enhance Sidhu’s punishment by handing him a jail term, the bench had issued notice to Sidhu in 2018 on the limited issue of the quantum of punishment.

The top court had in May 2018 set aside the Punjab and Haryana high court order convicting Sidhu of culpable homicide and awarding him a three-year jail term. It acquitted the Congress MLA of the grave charges while holding him guilty of the minor offence of causing hurt under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code.

Under Section 323, Sidhu was sentenced to a fine of ₹1,000. The maximum punishment under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC is a jail term of one year or a fine of ₹1,000.

The outcome of the review petition, however, is unlikely to impact Sidhu’s political career because, under the Representation of the People Act, it is only a jail term of two years or more that can incur disqualification of a sitting MP or an MLA. Therefore, even if Sidhu gets the maximum jail term under the current charge, he would not be disqualified from holding his office if re-elected as an MLA after the upcoming assembly poll in Punjab.

Sidhu is a sitting MLA from the Amritsar East seat, and he has filed his nomination papers from the same seat for the upcoming election on February 14.

Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him from this constituency.

According to the prosecution, Gurnam Singh was beaten up by Sidhu in a road rage incident in December 1998. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Sidhu was acquitted by a trial court in September 1999, but this judgment was reversed by the high court in December 2006. The high court held Sidhu and co-accused RS Sandhu guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. They challenged this in the Supreme Court, which held Sidhu guilty under the minor charge while Sandhu was exonerated of all charges.

