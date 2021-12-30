2 arrested in Amethi for assaulting Dalit girl: Police

Two men were arrested in Amethi on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old Dalit girl in Raipur Phulwari town on suspicion of theft, police said.

A video clip of the incident surfaced online and has sparked outrage on social media. HT was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the clip.

In the clip, one of the men can be seen holding the girl down while the other hits her on the feet with a stick repeatedly. Later, the man assaulting the girl is seen dragging the girl on the floor and grabbing her by the hair.

Additonal SP (Amethi) VK Pandey said an FIR was registered against three people in connection with the case, based on a complaint by the girl’s father.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 342 for illegal confinement, 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and 354A for molestation. Relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also slapped against them, Pandey added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the incident, stating that her party would launch an agitation if the accused were not arrested soon.

“If the criminals who committed this inhuman act are not caught within 24 hours, then the Congress will work to wake you up by vigorous agitation.” “This incident of ruthless thrashing of a Dalit girl in Amethi is condemnable. @MYOGIADITYANATH Sir on an average 34 crime incidents against Dalits take place every day under your rule and 135 against women, yet your law and order is sleeping,” she said