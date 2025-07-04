New Delhi, The flood situation in Assam has turned grim, with the Dhansiri river in Golaghat district and the Dikhow river in Sivasagar district flowing above the danger mark, according to the Central Water Commission's daily flood bulletin issued on Friday. 2 Assam rivers breach danger mark, warning level crossed at 12 sites nationwide: CWC flood bulletin

These are the only two locations in India currently under the 'severe flood' category, indicating that though the water levels have crossed the danger mark, they remain below the historical highest flood level.

According to the CWC report, there are 14 sites across the country, including the two in the 'severe flood' category, where the water level is currently above the warning level and 12 in the 'above normal' category are spread across Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The bulletin, which monitors water levels at key flood forecasting sites across India, reported that the water levels are still rising in the two rivers in the 'severe flood' situation category.

At Numaligarh in Golaghat district, the Dhansiri river was flowing at 78.81 metres on Friday, above the danger level of 78.42 metres. The water level showed a steady rising trend of 20 mm per hour earlier in the day.

At Sivasagar in Sivsagar district, the Dikhow river was flowing at 92.57 metres, above the danger level of 92.4 metres. The water level showed a steady rising trend of 110 mm per hour.

Assam also has six additional sites under the 'above normal flood' category, including rivers such as the Barak at Annapurna Ghat , the Beki at Beki Road Bridge , and the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat . These locations are witnessing rising or steady water levels that have crossed warning thresholds and are approaching danger marks, according to the bulletin.

Reservoir inflows are also being watched, with 25 sites across 11 states receiving water inflow above threshold limits.

These include key reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, among others.

The Bargi reservoir on the Narmada in Madhya Pradesh saw a particularly high inflow rate of 6,948 cumecs while the P D Jurala dam in Telangana recorded a surge at 3,400 cumecs.

According to the bulletin, no site was in the 'extreme flood' category.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.