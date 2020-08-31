e-paper
2 Bengal Teens beheaded for fishing in field, alleges family

2 Bengal Teens beheaded for fishing in field, alleges family

india Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:08 IST
         

The beheaded bodies of two teenagers who went missing two days ago were recovered in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Sunday, police said.

The family members alleged that two cousins were killed by men who had warned them against fishing in an inundated field — surrounded by paddy fields — in Berhampore’s Kanthali area.

“We are probing the murders. So far, we have detained eight people for questioning. Raids are on,” Murshidabad superintendent of police K Sabari Rajkumar said.

On Friday morning, Manjarul Sheikh, 15, and Tanjarul Sheikh, 16, went to the field to catch fish. They were carrying a small boat. The teenagers were not seen again.

Large tracts of lowlands and agricultural fields are under water in the area in the aftermath of heavy rains.

On Saturday, officers from Berhampore police station went to Kanthali on receiving a complaint, but failed to trace the boys, whose fathers work as labourers in Saudi Arabia.

A search operation on Sunday led to the bodies being found near a bush. Their heads were found about 40 meters away.

“The boys were fishing to earn some money and help the family. Some local men threatened them against fishing at Hijaler math (where the boys had gone). We informed the police after we found their boat, fishing net, sandals and their clothes near the area,” Firoza Bibi, an aunt, said. “There are several stab injuries on the bodies,” she added.

