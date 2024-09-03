2 Indian Coast Guard pilots missing after helicopter makes emergency landing in Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard has launched a massive search operation after one of helicopters with four aircrew, including two pilots, onboard, was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea off the Porbandar coast during a rescue operation on Monday night. An Indian Coast Guard aircraft being used to rescue people stranded in a flood-hit area following heavy rainfall at Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat,((PTI FILE))

While one diver has been recovered and the search for the remaining another diver and the two pilots was still underway. The condition of the diver recovered from the sea to said to be stable.

The Indian Coast Guard said the incident took place while the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. The Coast Guard has pressed four ships, and two aircraft for search operation.

“Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) which saved 67 lives during recent cyclonic weather in Gujarat was launched around 2300 hours yesterday for medical evacuation of a seriously injured crew onboard Indian Flagged Motor Tanker Hari Leela, about 45 kms from Porbandar into the sea, in response to a request received from the Master of the vessel,” the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.

“ICG ALH helicopter with 4 aircrew onboard, during the said operation reportedly was forced to make an emergency landing at sea. One crew has been recovered and search for the remaining 3 crew is in progress. Aircraft wreckage has been located. The incident happened whilst the helicopter was approaching the vessel for the evacuation. Presently , ICG has pressed 04 ships, and two aircraft for search operation,” it added.

The rescue operations took place in different talukas of Porbandar and Dwarka districts. On the first day of the operation, the Indian Coast Guard helicopter rescued 33 people from the perilous situation amid treacherous windy conditions and low visibility.

On day two, the Indian Coast Guard continued its efforts, rescuing another 28 individuals, bringing the total number of lives saved to 61.

In another incident, the National Disaster Response Force HAD rescued 22 people last week who were trapped in the flood water in Chachlana village of Kalyanpur tehsil for the three.

Gujarat has been experiencing heavy rain for the past few days, leading to parts of Gujarat being inundated and displacing hundreds of residents to safer locations due to severe floods.