Home / India News / 2 cops deputed for Karnataka CM’s security arrested for ‘peddling drugs’
india news

2 cops deputed for Karnataka CM’s security arrested for ‘peddling drugs’

In 2021, the Bengaluru police had arrested 5,644 drug peddlers in 4,275 cases and seized drugs worth around 59 crores.
A police official privy to the matter said that the two constables were part of a drug racket and had been selling marijuana in the capital city. (Agencies)
A police official privy to the matter said that the two constables were part of a drug racket and had been selling marijuana in the capital city. (Agencies)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 01:15 AM IST
Copy Link
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru

Bengaluru police on Tuesday arrested two police constables deputed for Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai for selling narcotics. The policemen identified as Shivakumar and Santhosh were attached to the Koramangala police station and were deputed as security officers at the R T Nagar residence of the CM.

A police official privy to the matter said that the two constables were part of a drug racket and had been selling marijuana in the capital city.“The policemen used Dunzo, a parcel service, to procure the drugs. They used to find a location near the chief minister’s house to conduct sales so nobody would suspect them,” said a senior police officer pleading anonymity.

The illegal business came to light when the two men got into a heated argument with a supplier, said police. “As the fight got louder, other policemen came to the location.Upon search, we found drugs on them. Later, they confessed that they had been purchasing drugs from a dealer,” said the officer.

“The drug dealers working with the constables were identified as Amjad Khan and Akhil Raj. They have been taken into custody,” said police.

The arrests come at a time when Bengaluru police have launched a massive crackdown against the drug dealers in the city. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Bengaluru had reported the highest number of cases related to narcotics in the country in 2020.

In 2021, the Bengaluru police had arrested 5,644 drug peddlers in 4,275 cases and seized drugs worth around 59 crores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Dev

    Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out