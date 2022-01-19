2 cops deputed for Karnataka CM’s security arrested for ‘peddling drugs’

Bengaluru police on Tuesday arrested two police constables deputed for Karnataka chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai for selling narcotics. The policemen identified as Shivakumar and Santhosh were attached to the Koramangala police station and were deputed as security officers at the R T Nagar residence of the CM.

A police official privy to the matter said that the two constables were part of a drug racket and had been selling marijuana in the capital city.“The policemen used Dunzo, a parcel service, to procure the drugs. They used to find a location near the chief minister’s house to conduct sales so nobody would suspect them,” said a senior police officer pleading anonymity.

The illegal business came to light when the two men got into a heated argument with a supplier, said police. “As the fight got louder, other policemen came to the location.Upon search, we found drugs on them. Later, they confessed that they had been purchasing drugs from a dealer,” said the officer.

“The drug dealers working with the constables were identified as Amjad Khan and Akhil Raj. They have been taken into custody,” said police.

The arrests come at a time when Bengaluru police have launched a massive crackdown against the drug dealers in the city. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Bengaluru had reported the highest number of cases related to narcotics in the country in 2020.

In 2021, the Bengaluru police had arrested 5,644 drug peddlers in 4,275 cases and seized drugs worth around ₹59 crores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON