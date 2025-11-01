2 detained after 3 masked men abduct, gang-rape showroom staff in Odisha: Police

Bhubaneswar: Three men allegedly abducted and gang-raped a showroom employee while she was returning home from work in Odisha’s Subarnapur district on Friday night, police said, adding that two suspects were detained on Saturday in connection with the incident. According to the complaint, the woman, who works at a private showroom in Birmaharajpur, was returning home after work when she was stopped by three masked men. (Representative photo)

According to the complaint, the woman, who works at a private showroom in Birmaharajpur, was returning home after work when she was stopped by three masked men. The men allegedly sprayed something on her face before taking her to an isolated area behind an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Bhubaneswar, where they raped her. The accused then fled, leaving her unconscious, the complainant said.

The woman returned home after regaining consciousness and informed her parents, following which a complaint was lodged with the police.

“We have detained two suspects for interrogation based on the complaint. Efforts are underway to track down the third accused. A team is collecting evidence and we are doing our best to ensure justice,” Birmaharajpur Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Hemant Rao said.

Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered, and further investigation is on, he added.

The incident has reignited debate over the rising number of crimes against women in the state.

Odisha has witnessed several sexual assault and rape cases this year, including one on Gopalpur sea beach in June, when a 20-year-old college student was allegedly gang-raped by around 10 men. In September, a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a group of men on Baliharchandi beach in Puri. In August, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men, including a close relative who lured her to a secluded location. Last week, two girls in Mayurbhanj district were allegedly gang-raped while returning home after watching an opera show.

Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has consistently placed Odisha among the states with high rates of crimes against women. As per NCRB data for 2023, released in September this year, Odisha’s conviction rate for crimes against women stood at a dismal 6.9%, far below the national average of 21.3%, and a decline from the 9.2% recorded in 2022. According to the NCRB report, only 670 cases resulted in convictions, while a staggering 9,104 cases ended in acquittals in 2023.