2 eunuchs booked for molesting two women in Sec 56

The police on Sunday booked two eunuchs for allegedly molesting two women, after forcibly entering their house in Sector 56, said the police on Monday. No arrests have been made so far.

According to the police, they received a complaint from a woman living in a rented house along with her friends on Saturday, alleging that she and her friend were sitting inside their house when two eunuchs entered the premises of the house stealthily.

“The eunuchs started demanding money and when they denied, they started abusing them and touching them inappropriately. They soon turned violent, following which the victims raised an alarm and the eunuchs fled from the spot,” said Pardeep Dangi, SHO, Sector 56 police station.

A case under sections 354 and 354 B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 56 police station.

