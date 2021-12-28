2 Haryana MLAs inducted into cabinet

Chandigarh

Two Haryana MLAs, one each from the ruling alliance of BJP and JJP, were sworn in as cabinet ministers on Tuesday. The state now has 14 members in the council of ministers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tuesday’s induction of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kamal Gupta and Jannayak Janta Party’s Devender Singh Babli Babli is the second rejig to the cabinet this year.

The newly inducted ministers are likely to be allocated portfolios by Wednesday, officials familiar with developments said.

Following Tuesday’s inductions, the BJP now has 10 ministers including chief minister ML Khattar while its ally JJP has three ministers, including deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala. Rania MLA, Ranjit Singh is the only Independent MLA in the cabinet.

The induction of Gupta, who represents the Hisar consituency, gives representation to the Vaish community as well as Hisar district in the cabinet.

The JJP on the other hand has tried to contain dissent among its MLAs by inducting Babli, a prominent dissenting voice along with Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam. The induction of Babli, a Jat also holds political significance for the JJP since the party wants to strengthen its support base in Fatehabad, a district bordering Dushyant’s home district of Sirsa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}