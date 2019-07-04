2 held in Birmingham after India-linked raid

Two people were arrested by the counter terrorism unit of the West Midlands Police in Birmingham on Wednesday based on the examination of evidence obtained during a series of searches in the area in September 2018, which were linked to alleged extremist activity in India.

“A 38-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were detained from an address in Birmingham for questioning in connection with alleged fraud offences of donated charitable funds. The pair is being held at a police station in the West Midlands,” the police said in a statement.

It added that the arrests were a fallout of the evidence obtained during the September 2018 searches. The police had said at the time: “The searches are in connection with allegations of extremist activity in India and fraud offences”.

After the arrests, the police said the counter terrorism unit has been working closely with regulator Charity Commission on the investigation.

