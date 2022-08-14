2 held in Rajasthan for spying for Pakistan

Two men were on Saturday arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan in Rajasthan, director general of police (intelligence) Umesh Mishra said.

Mishra said that Narayan Lal Gadri, 27, one of the two and a resident of Bhilwara, allegedly provided SIM cards of Indian telecom companies to Pakistani handlers to run social media accounts. He added Kuldeep Singh Shekhawat, 24, the second accused and a Jaipur resident who worked as a salesman at a liquor shop in Pali, was also in touch with a Pakistani woman handler.

Mishra said Shekhawat allegedly operated social media accounts posing as female personnel of the Indian Army. He added the second accused was involved in getting classified information from army jawans by befriending them.

Mishra said the accused were getting money from their Pakistani handlers and that separate cases have been registered against them including under the Official Secrets Act.

In July, an army soldier Shantimoy Rana was arrested for allegedly leaking important information to Pakistan. The same month, three persons were arrested from Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu for being touch with Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media and providing important information to them.

