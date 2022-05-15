2 houses which developed cracks during construction of East West Metro, to be demolished

Kolkata: At least two buildings in central Kolkata’s Bowbazar will have to be demolished on Monday as they have developed major cracks during the construction of the East-West Metro rail project and are standing in a precarious condition, officials said.

The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC) had to shift to around 87 people to hotels after around 14 houses developed cracks on Wednesday. On Sunday, iron pillars had to be brought in to provide extra support to some of the buildings.

“The KMRC has served notices to the residents to vacate the two buildings at very short notice. Large portions of the two buildings will have to be demolished as major cracks have appeared. A third building may have to be demolished too,” said Biswarup Dey, Trinamool Congress ward councillor.

The incident brought back memories of August 2019 when several houses developed cracks after the tunnel boring machines used in the metro construction accidentally hit an undetected aquifer beneath Durga Pituri Lane. On September 3 that year, three buildings that were vacated eventually collapsed.

The problem the engineers encountered this time was of a different nature. Out of the 38 metre long concrete structure that is being built to join two tunnels, work on 29 metre is complete. “Groundwater gushed in through some points when the remaining nine metre was being built. We have poured concrete to seal these points,” Naresh Karmali, general manager (civil) of the Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (KMRCL) had earlier said.

On Sunday, KMRC officials held a meeting with the local residents. TMC MP Sudip Banerjee and Dey were also present at the meeting.

“Even though earlier KMRCL engineers had said that only a portion of my house needs to be demolished, now they are saying it has to be demolished entirely. We have already shifted to hotels. Now where should we keep all our furniture? There are beds, refrigerator and almirahs. They are not saying anything for certain,” said Subhasis Das, resident of one of the two buildings.

Officials said that experts from IIT Roorkee will be roped in to assess the damages and a report will be prepared. Also experts from Jadavpur University in Kolkata will be asked to assess the damage. It is only after that the KMRC will take a decision on the repair work.

“The work had been hit due to Covid-19 pandemic. Once the reports come in we will be able to take a decision on which houses would have to be rebuilt and which buildings need repair. In the next six to seven months we will start the rebuilding and repair work. Even we have families and homes. We understand the pain. But situations went out of control,” said Chandranath Jha, MD of KMRCL.

Banerjee, however, said that even though the KMRCL has given some assurances, their work will be monitored and he will also take up the matter with Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

“We will monitor the developments and the work over the next few days. I will again hold meetings with the local councilor, MLA and residents. I will take up the matter with the Union railway minister once the experts’ reports come in and see what can be done,” said Banerjee.