2 Hyderabad students lose govt hospital apprenticeship for dance videos

The state-run Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday cancelled the apprenticeship of two physiotherapy students for posing for videos to be uploaded on TikTok video application while on duty.

At least two videos of Shyam Milton from Sadhana College of Physiotherapy and C Veena of Zen College of Physiotherapy enacting a scene from a Telugu film and dancing to a romantic song have gone viral on social media.

Gandhi Hospital’s resident medical officer Dr Jaya Krishna said the two students were not regular physiotherapists but were apprentices in the hospital as part of their training. He clarified that no medical student from the hospital was involved in the act.

“We have suspended the apprenticeship of the two students and also issued a memo to the physiotherapy department for allowing such activities in the hospital,” he said.

This is not the first time people in Telangana have faced consequences for posting videos on the Chinese video app, which allows users to create and share short videos with special effects.

On July 16, municipal corporation authorities in Telangana’s Khammam district transferred as many as 11 clerical-level employees for shooting funny videos during office hours and posting them on TikTok. They also had to face a 10-day wage cut for their “non-serious behaviour in the office”.

Another TikTok video involving Telangana home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali’s grandson and his friend went viral on July 18. In the video, they are seen sitting on a police vehicle and enacting a scene from a film while making objectionable reference to the police.

The home minister asked the police to proceed as per rules, if his grandson was found violating the law.

