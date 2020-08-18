2 injured in Mumbai building collapse

india

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:38 IST

Mumbai: Two persons were injured after a part of a vacant residential building near Rizvi College in Mumbai’s Bandra (West) collapsed on Monday evening. Search operations continued on Tuesday.

Eight fire engines and a rescue van were rushed to the spot as soon as the collapse was reported. Emergency responders and two fire engines were still on the site when this report was filed.

BMC councillor Swapna Mhatre said, “The injured are undergoing treatment at two hospitals.” In all, Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued seven people.

The two injured persons were admitted to Lilavati and Bhabha Hospitals. They have been identified as Leuies Michael D’Souza (41) and Arjun Ramsagar Pandit (22), who sustained leg and head injuries respectively, civic officials said.

BMC disaster management department authorities said Kalpana Building in the four-storey Hardik Villa residential complex on Sherley Rajan Road near Rizvi College collapsed at around 8.30 pm on Monday.

It damaged the compound wall of Hardik Villa and also the car park of the residential complex. The residents of Hardik Villa were evacuated after the incident.

BMC officials said Kalpana building, which is over two decades old, tilted towards Hardik Villa and collapsed within seconds, startling the residents. “We heard a loud noise after a huge portion of the vacant building collapsed. It damaged the adjoining Hardik Villa,” said Sadiq Rizvi, a local resident.