e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 injured in Mumbai building collapse

2 injured in Mumbai building collapse

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 12:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: Two persons were injured after a part of a vacant residential building near Rizvi College in Mumbai’s Bandra (West) collapsed on Monday evening. Search operations continued on Tuesday.

Eight fire engines and a rescue van were rushed to the spot as soon as the collapse was reported. Emergency responders and two fire engines were still on the site when this report was filed.

BMC councillor Swapna Mhatre said, “The injured are undergoing treatment at two hospitals.” In all, Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued seven people.

The two injured persons were admitted to Lilavati and Bhabha Hospitals. They have been identified as Leuies Michael D’Souza (41) and Arjun Ramsagar Pandit (22), who sustained leg and head injuries respectively, civic officials said.

BMC disaster management department authorities said Kalpana Building in the four-storey Hardik Villa residential complex on Sherley Rajan Road near Rizvi College collapsed at around 8.30 pm on Monday.

It damaged the compound wall of Hardik Villa and also the car park of the residential complex. The residents of Hardik Villa were evacuated after the incident.

BMC officials said Kalpana building, which is over two decades old, tilted towards Hardik Villa and collapsed within seconds, startling the residents. “We heard a loud noise after a huge portion of the vacant building collapsed. It damaged the adjoining Hardik Villa,” said Sadiq Rizvi, a local resident.

top news
SC rejects plea seeking transfer of funds from PM Cares to NDRF
SC rejects plea seeking transfer of funds from PM Cares to NDRF
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor
Satya Pal Malik appointed as Meghalaya Governor
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine, says Chinese foreign ministry
Properly handling border dispute with India part of Xi Jinping doctrine, says Chinese foreign ministry
How Covid-19 affects immune response, mental health
How Covid-19 affects immune response, mental health
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
We were awestruck: When Dhoni drove team bus from ground to hotel in Nagpur
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
Plan for Covid test at airport for international flyers, govt starts talks on vaccine deal
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In