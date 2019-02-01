2 JeM militants killed in Kashmir’s Pulwama

At least two militants were killed in a gun battle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, officials said on Friday.

An operation was launched by the Indian Army and state police in Rajpora area on Thursday evening and house to house searches were conducted during the night, an official said.

The security forces installed lights at various places in the village to prevent the militants from escaping, they said.

Police said an encounter began around 12am when militants opened fire at the forces and that both militants were killed in the ensuing gun battle.

They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Aniyat Ahmad Ziger, according to news agency ANI. A self-loading rifle and a pistol have been recovered from them after the encounter, it said.

However, the army has not revealed their identities. The locals said they could be affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) as the group is active in the area.

Mobile internet service has been snapped in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

Eleven militants were killed last week in different operations launched by security forces in south Kashmir and Baramulla. Nine of these were locals who were affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Jaish and the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Two foreign militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in an operation in Pulwama district ahead of the main Republic Day function in Jammu and Kashmir on January 26.

Feb 01, 2019