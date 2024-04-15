 2 killed, 17 injured after building collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
2 killed, 17 injured after building collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2024 02:46 PM IST

The incident occurred in Talda village of Jansath town in Muzaffarnagar when several labourers worked inside the building.

Two labourers were killed, and 17 others injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday. According to officials, 19 labourers were pulled out from the debris of the building, ANI said in a report. The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Rescue work underway after roof of an under-construction building collapsed, at Jansath in Muzaffarnagar district.(PTI)
Rescue work underway after roof of an under-construction building collapsed, at Jansath in Muzaffarnagar district.(PTI)

The deceased were identified as Mohit (30) and Piyush (28). The incident took place in Talda village of Jansath town in Muzaffarnagar when several labourers worked inside the building. Police have arrested two persons, including the landlord and contractor, concerning the incident.

“Authorities have apprehended two suspects, including the landlord and contractor, in connection with the incident, which occurred as a result of the market building collapsing in the Jansath police station vicinity,” news agency ANI quoted an official as saying.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also directed the administration to ensure the safe rescue of the trapped labourers and the best possible treatment for the injured.

Speaking about the incident, the district magistrate of Muzaffarnagar, Aravind Mallappa Bangari, said earlier, “22-25 people were trapped after the roof of a building collapsed in Jansath… The entire administration is present here for the rescue operation."

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police in Muzaffarnagar, Abhishek Singh said, "It (the incident) was reported at 5:30 in the evening that this complex fell. We have two lintel structures and we are removing the above lintel structure…The operations are on. It was a two-floor complex..."

The NDRF carried out the rescue operations.

In an unrelated incident last month, a building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata, killing at least twelve people. The building, which was under construction since December 2022, consisted of 16 apartments, each measuring 500 square feet. Police arrested the builder and the landowner in connection with the incident.

The Bengal government also announced a compensation of 5 lakh each for the families of the deceased and 1 lakh each for the injured.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

