Two people died when the vehicle they were travelling in along with five others fell into an open roadside well near Ghodampalli village in Bidar district, police said on Thursday, adding that mother of one of the deceased died hours later. 2 killed, 5 injured as vehicle falls into open well in Karnataka’s Bidar district

The accident occurred around 9:30pm on Wednesday when the vehicle was travelling from Bidar to Ghodampalli via Chitta. “Laxmikant Kantu Maharaj (45) was driving his Tata Mini goods vehicle, carrying six people from Bidar towards his Ghodampalli village via Chitta. When he reached near the field of Nazeer Miya, due to speeding and reckless driving, the goods auto fell into a roadside well,” said Anand Rao SN Nimbargi, circle inspector.

“As a result, driver Laxmikant Kantu Maharaj and Ravi (18) died on the spot. The remaining five passengers sustained serious and minor injuries. They are currently receiving treatment in the hospital,” he added.

The injured passengers were identified as Arjun (16), Prajwal (15), Pavan (18), Manik Ambbanor, and Sangamesh (18). All are from Ghodampalli village and are being treated at a private hospital in Bidar.

Shortly after the accident, Lakshmikant’s 86-year-old mother, Sharadabai Maharaj, died of a heart attack.

Based on a complaint filed by Manik Ambbanor, a case has been registered at Gandhiganj police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a)(b) (endangering life or personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving or riding or a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the circle inspector added.

Bidar South BJP MLA Shailendra Beldale, who visited the family on Thursday, said, “Today (on Thursday), I attended the funeral and offered my condolences to the family. The open roadside well existed before I became an MLA. During my visits to the village, the issue of open wells was not brought to my attention.” He added that he would hold a meeting in the village on Sunday and promised to address the well-related safety concerns. He also said families affected by the accident would receive compensation through the labour department.

Critising the current MLA, former MLA Ashok Shankarappa Kheny said: “They are more focused on their work than addressing people’s problems. The government must take immediate action to close the open wells and provide compensation to the families affected by the accident.”