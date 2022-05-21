2 members of vigilante group injured in firing by cattle traffickers in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Two members of a cow vigilante group in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district were injured after cattle traffickers fired at them near a toll gate early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said a few members of a cow vigilante organisation named ‘Devsena’ stopped a vehicle carrying cattle near an under-construction toll gate in Jashipur area of Mayurbhanj early Friday morning after which some miscreants escorting the cattle-laden truck opened fire at them.

“Two members of Devsena sustained injuries in the firing. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The cattle traffickers fled the spot after hundreds of villages gathered at the spot,” said Jashipur police station inspector Kshyama Sagar Panda.

In northern Odisha, the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj are the main corridors of cattle-traffickers who smuggle cattle in thousands every week to West Bengal while in southern Odisha, the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput form the corridor of cattle-smugglers. According to the animal welfare board of India, a statutory body under the ministry of animal husbandry, there are 117 cattle markets (APMC Yards) that function in Odisha in violation of Odisha Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act.

According to the Motor Vehicle Act, a minimum of 2 sq metre space has to be provided to each cattle and so in a truck not more than 4-6 cattle can be transported. But hundreds of cattle are transported in gross violation of the MV Act as policemen or transport officials collude with the cattle traders. Animal Welfare Board of India in a letter to Odisha government had suggested constitution of a special task force and strengthening of check posts at interstate borders. It also recommended that provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, IPC sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 153-A (Promoting enmity), Orissa Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960, Motor Vehicle Act, Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and APMC Act be implemented in letter and spirit for stopping illegal cattle trafficking.

Early this month, Mayurbhanj superintendent of police (SP) had suspended three policemen including two assistant sub-inspectors of Jharpokharia police station in the district after an audio clip of their extorting cow traffickers went viral. In the clip, the police personnel were heard demanding bribe for releasing the cow-laden trucks to pass into West Bengal.