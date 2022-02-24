2 more held over murder of Bajrang Dal member: Minister

Two more persons were on Wednesday arrested in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Jingade in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, taking the total arrested so far in the case to eight, state’s home minister Araga Jnanendra said.

“Eight people have been arrested so far officially while interrogation of others is on,” Jnanendra said in Bengaluru. The minister hails from the Shivamogga district.

The 28-year-old Bajrang Dal activist was stabbed with lethal weapons by a group of people in Bharati Nagar area, near the Shivamogga-Thirthalli highway on Sunday night. All arrested accused in the case so far are from the Muslim community.

Claiming that most of the accused have a “long criminal past”, the home minister said the “background of all the accused is being investigated”.

Harsha’s murder sparked off violent protests in the district over the next two days, with mobs running riot, damaging, assaulting and attacking residents from Muslim neighborhoods. According to the police, so far 14 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in connection with 19 incidents of mob violence.

Jnanendra said he has directed personnel at two police stations—Kota and Doddapete—to review files and cases against known offenders as a way to monitor “anti-social” elements.

“We need to ascertain how many police officers and personnel were there in these two police stations in the past five years and how they monitored these accused (those eight arrested) who have a huge criminal past,” the minister said.

He added that he has written a letter to the director general of police (DGP) in this regard.

Several right-wing groups have alleged that several “extremist” outfits were carrying out attacks “against Hindus in an organised manner”.

The two police stations that will undergo this exercise are Kota and Doddapete, under whose jurisdiction localities such as Clarke Pete fall. This is the locality where most of the accused reside, police said.

According to senior police officials, four of the eight arrested so far have serious criminal cases, including rioting, against them.

Till Tuesday, of the six arrested accused barring a 30-year-old man, all others were between 20 and 22 years old, according to the police.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media in which a man claimed that he was with Harsha moments before he was killed and that the latter knew “something was not right”.

“I was with him from around 8 pm that evening. Two girls made repeated video calls to him, saying they were his (Harsha) friend. He (Harsha) said he did not know them and disconnected the call, but they kept calling back. We were near the Amma canteen in Bharati colony, when he (Harsha) asked us to get the vehicle… He said something does not feel right. As we came towards Bharati colony to get the vehicle, I got a call that they were chasing Harsha,” a man, who did not identify himself, is heard saying in the video.

HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video or its contents.