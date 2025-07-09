Hyderabad, Two people died and as many as 28 people, including 12 women, were hospitalised here after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy, officials said on Wednesday. 2 people die, 28 hospitalised after drinking 'adulterated' toddy in Hyderabad, 3 critically ill

According to a police official of Cyberabad, two people who were taken to the hospital on Tuesday night were declared brought dead.

State Excise and Prohibition Department officials in a statement said 28 people fell ill after allegedly consuming the toddy.

The state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, where the patients are being treated, in a statement, said three patients are critically ill.

“More than 15 people were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday night. By Wednesday morning, this number had increased to 28,” a statement from the department said.

The affected people consumed toddy in different toddy shops on July 6 and July 8 in Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other areas of the city, and they were initially admitted to different hospitals on Tuesday after complaining of ill health acute gastroenteritis. “Three patients are critical. One is on Inotropic support and is undergoing dialysis. One is on ventilator, and dialysis is planned for another,” NIMS said in a statement. Telangana Minister for Excise and Prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday visited NIMS Hospital and met the affected persons.

As all the affected persons were having common symptoms, consumption of adulterated toddy is suspected to be the cause, as per preliminary information, the minister said. He said the police and excise officials have registered cases in connection with the incident and launched an investigation. Excise Department officials said they apprehended five persons in connection with the case. The toddy shops where the people consumed toddy were sealed, and the samples from there have been collected and sent for chemical analysis, while the samples collected from those undergoing treatment were sent to the forensic science lab, he said.

Based on the report, stern action will be initiated against those responsible for the incident, and licenses of such shops will be cancelled, the minister said. He further said necessary measures would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who is on a visit to his constituency, on Wednesday spoke to doctors about the health condition of those undergoing treatment and instructed the health officials to ensure their proper treatment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.