2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

2 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district

More terrorists could be hiding in Shopian’s Melhora village as the operation is underway, the officials added.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
A joint team of the Indian Army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched a search operation in Melhora village.
A joint team of the Indian Army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched a search operation in Melhora village. (PTI File Photo )
         

Two terrorists were killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district after a gun battle with security forces, police said on Wednesday morning.

A joint team of the Indian Army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had launched a search operation in Melhora village late on Tuesday night.

Police said both terrorists are yet to be identified.

More terrorists could be hiding in the village as the operation is underway, the officials added.

Last week, 10 terrorists were killed in separate encounters in different parts of south Kashmir.

