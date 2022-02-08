Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 Tripura MLAs who resigned from Assembly and quit BJP, join Congress
2 Tripura MLAs who resigned from Assembly and quit BJP, join Congress

The BJP's strength in the 60-member Tripura Assembly has now reduced to 33 after the resignation of both the MLAs
Tripura BJP MLA Sudip Roy Barman resigned from the BJP, alleging that the saffron party failed to fulfill promises(HT File)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 10:27 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha, who had resigned from the Assembly and quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, have joined the Congress, news agency ANI reported.The two MLAs met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi before joining the Grand Old Party.

The party's strength has now reduced to 33 in the 60-member Tripura Assembly. 

“Many MLAs are ready but perhaps they want to wait for a few more months due to technicality. Everyone is disillusioned with the party. I feel Tripura can go to polls along with Gujarat & Himachal,” Barman said after joining the Congress.

