2 Tripura MLAs who resigned from Assembly and quit BJP, join Congress

Tripura MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha, who had resigned from the Assembly and quit the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, have joined the Congress, news agency ANI reported.



The two MLAs met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi before joining the Grand Old Party.

#WATCH | Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha who resigned from their MLA posts in Tripura Assembly yesterday and also quit BJP, arrive at the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/9ZQTuhKQBp — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

The party's strength has now reduced to 33 in the 60-member Tripura Assembly.

“Many MLAs are ready but perhaps they want to wait for a few more months due to technicality. Everyone is disillusioned with the party. I feel Tripura can go to polls along with Gujarat & Himachal,” Barman said after joining the Congress.