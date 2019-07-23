2 women die trying to save drowning husbands in Chhattisgarh

Two recently-married couples drowned in a waterfall in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh on Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, all four of them had gone to the Baganaccha waterfall on Monday evening for a picnic. They were married in March this year in Koriya district, they said.

“Mohammad Tahir (25), a resident of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, came to visit his in-law’s place along with his wife Sahina Parveen (21). On Monday, Parveen’s brother Niyaz with his wife Sana decided to go for a picnic along with Tahir and Parveen,” Kelhari’s station house officer (SHO) Janak Ram Kurre said.

Kurre said both Tahir and Niyaz jumped into the waterfall while their wives were standing near the water.

“Suddenly, Tahir and Niyaz started drowning and shouted for help. On seeing this, both the women jumped into the waterfall but they also drowned while saving their husbands,” Kurre said.

He said locals informed the police about the incident after which rescue teams were sent.

“Later, we fished out the bodies from the waterfall and handed them over to the family members,” said the SHO.

