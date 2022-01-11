Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 20 employees hospitalised due to chemical leak at Karnataka plant
india news

20 employees hospitalised due to chemical leak at Karnataka plant

The employees complained of breathing difficulties after a chemical leak in a fish processing plant in the outskirts of Mangaluru city.
The incident took place at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area. (AP)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ANI | , Mangaluru

As many as 20 employees were hospitalized after a chemical leak in a fish processing plant at Baikampady, outskirts of the Mangaluru city, said a police official on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area where at least 80 employees were present at the time of the incident, said police commissioner N Shashikumar.

After the leak, 20 employees developed breathing problems after which they were admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Fire and emergency services teams were rushed to the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mangaluru
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Omicron booster dose
Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP