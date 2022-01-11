Home / India News / 20 employees hospitalised due to chemical leak at Karnataka plant
20 employees hospitalised due to chemical leak at Karnataka plant

The employees complained of breathing difficulties after a chemical leak in a fish processing plant in the outskirts of Mangaluru city.
The incident took place at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area. (AP)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 11:57 PM IST
ANI | , Mangaluru

As many as 20 employees were hospitalized after a chemical leak in a fish processing plant at Baikampady, outskirts of the Mangaluru city, said a police official on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Everest Sea Foods Private Limited, a fish processing plant at Baikampady industrial area where at least 80 employees were present at the time of the incident, said police commissioner N Shashikumar.

After the leak, 20 employees developed breathing problems after which they were admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Fire and emergency services teams were rushed to the spot.

