20 peacocks found dead in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, minister orders probe

Tumakuru , Twenty peacocks were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tumakuru district in Karnataka on Monday, and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered a probe led by the Deputy Conservator of Forests.

Of the deceased, three were male and 17 female, officials said.

The farmers who discovered the dead peacocks in a field near Medigeshi in Hanumanthapura village of Madhugiri taluk in the district alerted the police, following which they, along with the forest department officials, reached the spot.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, a senior police official said, adding that samples have been collected and sent to Forensic Science Labs experts for further analysis by the forest department.

A case has been registered by the forest department.

Expressing sorrow over the death of peacocks, Minister Khandre has issued a directive to the Chief Wildlife Warden recalling that a month-and-a half ago, a tiger our national animal and its four cubs had died due to poisoning in the Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamrajanagara district.

This was followed by an incident where monkeys were killed and dumped near Bandipur. Now, the mass death of peacocks our national bird is being taken seriously by the government, he said in a statement.

Citing media reports indicating that the death of peacocks may have been due to pesticide consumption, the minister has instructed the Deputy Conservator of Forests led team to investigate whether the pesticide was deliberately used to kill the birds or whether the peacocks consumed pesticide-laced crops that had been sprayed for agricultural purposes.

He has directed that the investigation report be submitted within five days, and appropriate legal action be taken based on the findings.

Additionally, the minister has instructed that if any Schedule I or II wildlife species are found dead, an immediate audit should be conducted and the minister's office must be informed without delay.

