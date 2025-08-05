20 peacocks found dead in Tumakuru district, probe on

Twenty peacocks were found dead under unexplained circumstances in Hanumanthapura village in Tumakuru district over Saturday and Sunday, wildlife officials aware of the matter said on Monday. The carcasses, comprising three males and 17 females, were discovered across farmlands near the Kere Kodi stream, officials said (File photo)

The carcasses, comprising three males and 17 females, were discovered across farmlands near the Kere Kodi stream, officials said. Local forest personnel were alerted immediately after the discovery, they added. The carcasses were then handed over to veterinary officials for preliminary analysis, and samples were sent for forensic examination, the officials further added.

“The first incident occurred on Saturday and we have registered a case,” said Madhugiri Range forest officer M Suresh Kumar. “We have collected food and body samples and sent them to FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) for examination on Monday. The exact cause of death would be known only after the report comes.”

Villagers said the first carcass was spotted near a stream on Saturday, and more were found in the days that followed.

While the cause of death has not been officially established, forest officials suspect that the birds may have consumed pesticide-laced crops or were deliberately poisoned. Local residents also raised concerns about the use of banned agrochemicals in surrounding farmlands.

The Karnataka forest department is awaiting the laboratory test results, which are expected to determine whether the peacocks ingested harmful substances, officials said, adding that they were not ruling out any possibilities, including accidental poisoning or targeted wildlife harm.

Peacocks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and killing them is a punishable offence. With no prior record of natural causes or avian flu in the area, the deaths have raised red flags for enforcement agencies.

Conservationists said the Tumakuru incident adds to growing concerns about the indiscriminate use of chemicals and the lack of enforcement around banned substances in agriculture. While the motive behind the suspected poisoning remains unclear, experts said it was likely that the peacocks had fed on contaminated crops or water sources.

Forest officials said no signs of physical injury were found on the carcasses, further strengthening the theory of internal poisoning.

They are also checking for any patterns or links between this case and previous instances of wildlife deaths caused by pesticide use.

“We will take strict action once the FSL report is in,” said a senior forest officer overseeing the investigation. “If this is indeed a case of poisoning, we will identify the source and file cases under appropriate sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.”

Wildlife activists called for increased surveillance and awareness programs to prevent further incidents.