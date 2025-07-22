Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said more than 200 patients got a fresh lease of life by kidney transplants under a state-run scheme in the last seven years. 200 got new lease of life by kidney transplant under state-run scheme in 7 yrs: Arunachal CM

He highlighted the ongoing implementation of the Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme , reinforcing the state’s commitment to saving lives through critical support.

The chief minister, in a social media post, advocated a fundamental shift in the state’s healthcare approach towards prevention and wellness.

“Over the last 7 years, we’ve helped more than 200 patients receive a second chance at life through kidney transplants. Now, we’re building on that progress. Under the new Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme , we’re expanding support of ₹10 lakh for kidney transplants, ₹15 lakh for bone marrow transplants, ₹20 lakh for liver transplants,” he said in a post on X.

However, Khandu emphasised that treatment alone is not enough to build a healthy society.

"Real progress is when people don’t fall sick in the first place. We’ve got to change how we think about healthcare. Because a healthy society doesn’t start in the operating room. It starts at home, in our communities, in how we live,” he said.

The chief minister urged the health department to prioritise prevention through real investment in awareness, education, and lifestyle change.

The state government has allocated an amount of ₹369 crore for the health sector in the 2025-26 fiscal.

CMOTS is currently in effect and is part of the government’s broader health sector roadmap.

A key component of the scheme involves strengthening the state’s capability in kidney transplants through a dedicated programme at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun, near here.

TRIHMS is collaborating with the Chandigarh-based Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research , India’s leading centre for transplant medicine and research.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge recently visited PGIMER, where he met Director Prof Vivek Lal and a team of specialists to discuss a phased implementation plan tailored to Arunachal’s unique healthcare needs.

Wahge later shared that PGIMER has agreed to provide comprehensive technical and logistical support to Arunachal Pradesh, which will include capacity building, training, infrastructure development, and long-term institutional collaboration.

The state government is also partnering with various other organisations to increase awareness about organ donation and to scale up transplant-related services.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.