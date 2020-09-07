200 kg trash removed every week in Mumbai mangrove clean-up

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 09:39 IST

An environmental group has since August 15 removed around 200 kg trash every Sunday from mangrove forests in Navi Mumbai, which was last month ranked India’s third cleanest city in the 2020 Swachh Survekshan rankings. It removed over 1,000 pieces of shoes, slippers, sandals, as well as, bulbs, plastic waste, construction debris, and thermocol from the forests last Sunday.

Also read: Water from artificial immersion sites, Plaster of Paris idols dumped directly into Thane creek by civic body

The marine litter gets stuck in tall breathing roots of mangrove as it makes its way from the sea or creeks.

“We are following a systematic clean-up process wherein the entire waste collected is segregated into different categories. While some of the footwear can be reused, others can be sent back to the rubber industry. Segregated plastic waste and thermocol can be recycled separately by the civic body,” said Environment Life founder Dharmesh Barai. He added maximum waste consists of thermocol or thermocol-based products.

Barai said Environment Life will continue its drive every Sunday and would like to spread awareness among Navi Mumbai citizens to join them. “Some of these areas may not be accessible but those that are, if cleaned properly, can be turned into tourism spots where mangrove boardwalks or nurseries can be set up,” he said.

Mumbai’s mangrove forests (6,600 hectares) are estimated to have around 50,000 tons of plastic waste strewn due to improper waste treatment.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) In July directed the Maharashtra government to come up with an action plan to reduce waste choking mangrove forests and coastal wetlands in Mumbai.

“We are working with local municipal corporations and the mangrove cell to submit the draft action plan to the NGT by October 7, the next date of hearing,” said a Maharashtra Pollution Control Board official, who did not want to be named.