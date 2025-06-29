2003 Bihar voter list to go online soon; 4.96 crore voters need not give documents

The Election Commission will soon upload the 2003 Bihar electoral roll on its website to help nearly 4.96 crore voters extract the relevant portion to attach with the enumeration form for the upcoming special intensive revision of the voters' list. The office of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. (REUTERS File)

According to instructions issued to Bihar’s election machinery, these 4.96 crore voters, about 60 per cent of the state’s electorate, were included in the 2003 special intensive revisions, news agency PTI reported.

They will not be required to submit any additional documents to prove their date or place of birth, apart from attaching the relevant extract from the 2003 roll.

The remaining three crore voters, around 40 per cent, will have to furnish one of 11 specified documents to establish their date or place of birth.

“The basic exercise is to identify each and every individual of the remaining three crore voters before their names are included in the list,” PTI quoted a functionary as saying.

As of now, Bihar has over 7.89 crore registered voters across 243 assembly constituencies. Elections in the state are scheduled to be held later this year.

As per the EC’s guidelines, the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) in each constituency will be responsible for making sure that “no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll” during the revision.

The EROs will verify the eligibility of each applicant before including their name in the revised list.

Special revision aims to ensure only eligible voters are on rolls: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told PTI on Sunday that the purpose of the revision is to ensure accuracy in the electoral rolls. “The special intensive revision will ensure that no eligible elector is left out of the electoral rolls and no ineligible one is part of it,” he said.

The EC said all existing voters will be provided with an enumeration form by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and the form will also be made available online for download. BLOs will collect a filled copy from each elector and issue a signed acknowledgement on the second copy, which the voter will keep.

Based on the received forms and documents, the ERO will prepare the draft electoral roll.

The last intensive revision in Bihar was carried out in 2003, with January 1, 2003, as the qualifying date.

“As the eligibility of electors enrolled in the electoral rolls after the last intensive revision was established then, the Commission has decided that such electors need not attach any additional document along with the enumeration form, except the extract of the roll,” the EC said.

