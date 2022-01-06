20,181 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai in highest-ever daily surge, positivity rate nears 30%

Mumbai on Thursday reported 20,181 fresh Covid cases, breaking all records of the first and the second waves of the pandemic. With Thursday's surge, the positivity rate in the city stood at 29.90%. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 15,166 new infections which was the highest daily count since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. On Thursday, as it was expected, the daily caseload breached the 20,000-mark. Mumbai's Dharavi, which is Asia's biggest slum area, on Thursday reported 107 fresh infections, which is also the highest in Dharavi since the beginning of the pandemic.

On April 4, 2021, Mumbai had logged 11,163 Covid-19 cases, which was the highest daily spike before Wednesday.

Though the rise in the number of infections in Maharashtra is alarming, the number of hospitalised patients is still low and that's why there is no immediate plan to impose additional restrictions, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said. “Shutting down local trains is definitely not under consideration. Inter-district restrictions are also not being considered,” the health minister said. However, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar earlier said a lockdown will be necessary if the daily Covid-19 cases in the city cross 20,000.

Mumbai's Covid-19 situation in 5 figures

17,154 patients out of 20,181 fresh cases reported on Thursday are asymptomatic.

70 days is the current doubling rate of Covid in Mumbai, which means the number of infections is getting double in 70 days.

502 is the number of sealed buildings in Mumbai, while the number of active containment zones is 32.

57 is the number of Omicron cases reported from Mumbai on Thursday.

106 patients in Mumbai are on oxygen support