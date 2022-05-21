2019 Telangana encounter: Opposition, activists hail Sirpurkar commission inquiry report; cops silent

Telangana police on Friday remained tight-lipped over the Justice Sirpurkar inquiry commission report on the December 6, 2019 Chatanpalli encounter that left four rape accused dead, but opposition parties and rights activists welcomed the report.

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan said the commission’s report had clearly established the fact that police had violated the rule of law and taken the law into their hands on the pretext of extending justice to the rape and murder victim’s family.

“Police resorting to the killing of the four persons in the encounter as per the directions of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who sought to appease the people who were agitated over the rape and murder of the veterinary doctor,” he said.

Sravan said if the government wanted to punish the accused in the rape and murder case, it should set up fast-track courts for speedy delivery of justice.

Expressing similar view, BJP spokesperson K Krishnasagar Rao said the Sirpurkar Commission report submitted to the Supreme Court exposed the rank illegality and brazen criminality of police in staging an encounter. “The political compulsions of the chief minister and his party’s political interest should not push police to indulge in illegal methods to deliver instant justice, no matter how heinous the case at hand is,” he said.

He said there should be no exception to a proper trial of the accused and eventual punishment by the courts of law, as per the Constitution. “If precedents like this are set, unfortunately sponsored by state governments, it will lead to unaccountable police actions and lead to anarchy in the criminal justice system,” he said.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi spokesperson Karne Prabhakar could not be reached for comment.

Noted women’s rights activist K Sajaya, who was one of the petitioners in the high court questioning the Chatanpalli encounter and also argued before the Sirpurkar Commission, said the commission had totally exposed the illegality in killing the four accused.

“We understand the people’s anger towards the rape and murder. But the trial should take place as per the law. Police should not violate the rule of law in the name of instant justice,” she said, adding the high court will now take up the fresh arguments in the case based on the commission report.

Renowned civil liberties activist G Haragopal said now that the commission had found the Chattanpalli encounter to be fake, police should be prosecuted as per the law and murder cases should be filed against them.

“In order to overcome the pressure from the people, police had killed the four accused in the encounter, though they were poor and unarmed,” he said.

Erstwhile Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar did not respond to calls and text messages for his reaction on the commission report. The rape victim’s family refused to speak to the media.

