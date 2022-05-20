2019 Telangana encounter: SC panel holds cops guilty of ‘murder’, urges prosecution

NEW DELHI: A judicial inquiry panel constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the encounter killing of four people accused of raping and murdering a veterinarian in Telangana in late 2019 has recommended that the 10 police officials involved in the incident be tried for murder as it doubted each aspect of the police version -- that the encounter was in self-defence.

The three-member panel, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice VS Sirpurkar (retd), in its report submitted in a sealed cover to the top court, further revealed that three out of the four suspects killed in the encounter were minors.

The report was submitted to the top court in a public interest litigation (PIL) proceeding, in which doubts were raised separately by lawyers GS Mani and Pradeep Yadav on the veracity of the police claims that the encounter was genuine. The top court, which had constituted the Justice Sirpurkar committee in December 2019, had received the report in sealed cover on January 28 this year.

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli took up the matter on Friday and made the report public. It directed the commission to supply copies to the petitioners as well as the Telangana government, and directed the Telangana high court to consider passing necessary orders based on the panel’s findings.

The commission, also comprising former Bombay high court judge Justice (Retd) Rekha Baldota and former CBI director DR Kaarthikeyan, in its 387-page report concluded, “In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect.”

Accordingly, it recommended, “All the 10 police officers i.e., V. Surender, K. Narasimha Reddy, Shaik Lal Madhar, Mohammed Sirajuddin, Kocherla Ravi, K. Venkateshwarulu, S. Arvind Goud, D. Janakiram, R. Balu Rathod and D. Srikanth, are to be tried for the offences under Section 302 r/w 34 IPC, 201 r/w 302 IPC and 34 IPC, as the above discussion would show that the different acts committed by each of them were done in furtherance of common intention to kill the deceased suspects.”

The state government, represented by senior advocate Shyam Divan, opposed the order to make the report public as it would affect the pending trial. However, the bench said, “Once a report is there, it has to be made public and action taken.”

The Court asked the state to make its submissions before the high court.

The four suspects were accused of raping and murdering a 26-year-old veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad on November 27, 2019, and of burning her body to destroy evidence. Following the discovery of the crime, there was a massive public outrage. Subsequently, they were arrested, and on December 6, 2019, all four were killed in a police encounter on National Highway 44 -- the same highway where the charred remains of the veterinarian were found -- after two of the accused allegedly snatched weapons from police personnel and opened fire on them.

In its report, the commission found serious lapses by the police and in their evidence recorded of the police officers, several incongruities were noted. The report said, “In view of the fact that the commission has disbelieved that the deceased suspects fired upon the policemen, the actions of the police officers in deliberately firing at the deceased suspects, is not justified in light of Sections 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).”

This section casts a duty on police to prevent any cognizable offence.

The report added, “Once the claims of commission witnesses CW-44 to CW-53 (police officers) concerning the deaths of the deceased suspects are disbelieved, the only conclusion possible is that CW-44 to CW-53 were responsible for the deaths of the deceased suspects. Each one of them were responsible for the safe keeping of the four deceased suspects. If either by acts or omissions they failed to fulfil their responsibility, then their common intention to cause the deaths of the deceased suspects is established.”

Another finding by the commission related to the age of the deceased suspects. The age of one of the deceased, Mohd Arif, was stated as 26 while the police did not disclose the age of the remaining suspects. Three days after the encounter, a police team had gone to a local school to inspect admission records and even took photographs of the same.

The commission said, “This clearly suggests that the police were well aware about the school records of Jollu Shiva and Chennakeshavulu and yet have not recorded the age of the deceased persons according to the admission registers at any given point of time. Therefore, we are of the opinion that at the relevant time, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were minors.”

Demolishing the self-defence theory of the police, the commission said, “The claim that the deceased suspects assaulted the policemen, that the two policemen sustained injuries as a result and that they were treated at hospitals is false. The allegation of snatching of pistols from the policemen is artificial and unbelievable. The evidence relating to snatching of weapons is best illustrated by the flip-flop evidence of CW-44, the leader of the police party. He first states that he saw weapons being snatched from both police officers with his own eyes and later states that he only saw one and heard about the other.”