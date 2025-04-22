New Delhi, A court here has ordered framing of charges against 57 individuals for offences of vandalism, arson, causing hurt and wrongful restraint during the 2020 Delhi riots, saying there was a "prima facie case" against them. 2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges for arson, vandalism against 57 persons

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala was hearing a case against the 57 accused persons, whom the Dayalpur police station booked for committing offences on the Main Wazirabad Road and near Chand Bagh on February 24, 2020.

In its order dated April 15, the court said, "The evidence on the record prima facie shows that the accused persons were part of an unlawful assembly, which came into action with the common objective of going on rampage and damage properties."

In pursuance of the assembly's objective, they torched a truck, a two-wheeler and a godown, the order said.

"The presence of all the accused persons in the mob of rioters has been established by different witnesses," the court said.

The court said there was a prima facie case against them for vandalism, arson and mischief by fire, besides a case of wrongful restraint and causing hurt to a man named Om Prakash.

"I find that a prima facie case for offence punishable under IPC Sections 148 435 , 436 323 341 read with IPC Sections 149 and 188 against all the accused persons," ASJ Pramachala said.

The judge, however, discharged the accused persons from the offence of criminal conspiracy, saying from the statements of the witnesses, the element of prior agreement among the accused persons and others cannot be inferred.

"From their statements, the scenario appears to be that a mob had gathered near the Main Wazirabad Road and 25 Foota Road, Chand Bagh. The mob became violent subsequently and started indulging into riot, vandalism and arson," the ASJ said.

