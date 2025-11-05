The state election commission has scheduled the recounting of votes in the Malur assembly constituency for November 11, following a directive from the Supreme Court that upheld the state high court’s earlier order. The decision has reignited political tensions in Kolar district, where the 2023 assembly election result was decided by a razor-thin margin. 2023 Malur poll votes to be recounted on Nov 11

The election commission has communicated to the district election officer and Kolar deputy commissioner to carry out the recount under strict supervision.

The order comes months after BJP’s Manjunath Gowda, who narrowly lost to Congress candidate K.Y. Nanjegowda by 248 votes, challenged the counting process alleging serious irregularities and unauthorized handling of election materials by a tahsildar.

In his petition before the state high court, Gowda argued that procedural violations and mishandling of electronic voting machines had compromised the integrity of the result. The high court sided with Gowda, setting aside Nanjegowda’s election and ordering a recount. However, Nanjegowda approached the Supreme Court, which granted temporary relief by staying his disqualification but allowed the recount to proceed.

Officials said preparations are underway for a transparent process. “We have received directions from the Election Commission today,” Malur tahsildar M.V. Roopa told HT. “The district election officer is expected to convene a meeting of officials soon, and we are preparing to carry out the recount as per protocol,” she said.

The original counting held on May 13, 2023, at Government Boys College in Kolar had been marked by high drama.

Of the six constituencies in the district, Malur drew intense attention due to its triangular contest involving Congress’s Nanjegowda, BJP’s Manjunath Gowda, and Swabhimani Janata Party’s Hoodi Vijay Kumar.

In the early rounds, independent candidate Vijay Kumar led the race, sparking speculation that the Congress might lose its traditional base. However, the tide turned in the final rounds as Nanjegowda gained ground, securing victory by a slim margin that immediately triggered protests from the BJP camp.

Party insiders from both Congress and BJP, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the recount has raised the stakes for both sides. “If the recount changes the result, it will not just be a blow to Congress in Malur but could also shake its confidence in the region,” said a senior BJP functionary.

A Congress leader countered that the order was merely “procedural” and unlikely to alter the outcome.

The recount, to be conducted under tight security, will be monitored by senior election officials to ensure transparency, said officials, adding that police have been asked to maintain law and order around the counting centre.