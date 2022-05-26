2024 elections: BJP charts plan to strengthen booths

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday directed its lawmakers and legislators to strengthen weak booths in their respective constituencies as part of preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party plans to strengthen the organisation and boost outreach activities in around 74,000 electoral booths across the country where it is relatively weak, BJP functionaries familiar with the matter said.

The plans for the 2024 elections were devised at a meeting chaired by BJP national president J P Nadda with top party leaders and a few senior ministers and booth in-charges.

While the party directed each of its lawmakers to take charge of 100 booths, it asked its legislators to increase outreach in 25 booths, in their respective constituencies.

The party has also asked Union ministers to visit over 140 seats represented in Lok Sabha by opposition MPs and hold interactions with beneficiaries of various social schemes, one of the functionaries cited above said on condition of anonymity. The ministers have been asked to spend three days in each constituency assigned to them, the functionary added.

The meeting also took stock of the preparations for marking the eighth anniversary of the Narendra Modi government in office.

HT on April 26 had reported that the party has set up a four-member task force to undertake an exercise to strengthen the party’s presence across nearly 74,000 booths where it feels it has scope to improve its tally.

