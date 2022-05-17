20-year-old paraded naked for speaking to woman; 2 arrested

A 20-year-old man was allegedly held captive, thrashed and paraded naked for texting a woman in Karnataka’s Davangere district last week, police said on Monday, adding that two persons have been detained so far.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother alleged that her son, Ganesh, was picked up from their house in Attikere village by the woman’s family and a few local residents on Wednesday evening and held captive in a marriage hall for two days, police said. She claimed he was brutally thrashed and paraded naked around the village, they said.

“They did not tell us why they were taking him away. They did not listen to our pleas of letting him go. I begged them not to do anything but they kept hitting him and taking videos. They took turns to attack him,” the mother, Renuka, told reporters.

On Friday, the attackers took my son outside and paraded him naked around the village. He is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Davangere, the victim’s mother said.

While the incident took place last week, the incident came to light on Monday after several videos of the alleged attack went viral on social media, police said.

“During the course of the probe, we learnt that the victim was talking to a woman on social media. The woman belonged to the same village. After going through the chats, it appeared as though the woman had approached him. Her family soon saw the chats and then attacked him,” an investigating officer familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

In one of the videos that went viral, the youth is seen pleading with the men who were attacking him with wooden sticks. In another video, he is seen lying in front of a shop, seeking help from passersby. A third video of the man getting paraded also surfaced.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

A case has been registered on the basis of a complaint from the victim’s mother. Two persons have been detained so far and efforts are on to ascertain the involvement of more people in the attack, the officer cited above said.