219 Indians land in Mumbai as Centre steps up evacuation ops

New Delhi India on Saturday evacuated the first group of 219 Indian nationals from Ukraine via Romania and stepped up efforts to get out more citizens through the land borders of neighbouring countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first chartered flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest landed in Mumbai shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the safety and security of Indian nationals in Ukraine during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Modi sought facilitation by Ukrainian authorities to “expeditiously and safely evacuate Indian citizens”, the external affairs ministry said.

A second chartered flight from Bucharest with 250 Indians on board was set to reach New Delhi at 3 am on Sunday. A third chartered flight from the Hungarian capital Budapest was expected later on Sunday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet that the evacuation efforts had been named Operation Ganga. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal greeted the Indians who returned on the flight to Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of earlier this week, there were some 16,000 Indians, most of them students, in different parts of Ukraine. Following the closure of Ukrainian airspace after Russia’s attacks on the country, Indian nationals have been asked to move to designated crossings on the borders with Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary. The Indian side is coordinating with authorities in these four countries to facilitate the evacuation.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Saturday advised Indian nationals not to move to any of the designated border posts without prior coordination with Indian officials deployed at these locations.

“The situation at various border checkpoints is sensitive and the embassy is working continuously with our embassies in...neighbouring countries for coordinated evacuation of our citizens,” the mission said in an advisory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The embassy said it is “finding it increasingly difficult to help the crossing of those Indian nationals who reach border checkpoints without prior intimation”.

The advisory said it was “relatively safer and advisable” for Indians to stay in cities in western Ukraine, with access to food, water, accommodation and basic amenities, “compared to reaching border check points without being fully abreast of the situation”.

Indian nationals in eastern Ukraine were asked to “remain in their current places of residence until further instructions, maintain calm, and stay indoors or in shelters as much as possible”. The embassy asked Indians in this sector to remain patient and to avoid unnecessary movement.

“We once again remind you to exercise caution at all times, be aware of your surroundings and the recent developments,” the advisory added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}