22 arrested in connection with violence over Waqf Act in Murshidabad, security tightened

PTI
Apr 09, 2025 09:34 PM IST

22 arrested in connection with violence over Waqf Act in Murshidabad, security tightened

Kolkata, Twenty-two people were arrested in connection with the violence in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district of West Bengal during a demonstration against the Waqf Act, police said on Wednesday.

22 arrested in connection with violence over Waqf Act in Murshidabad, security tightened
22 arrested in connection with violence over Waqf Act in Murshidabad, security tightened

The situation has been peaceful with a huge contingent of police maintaining a strict vigil on the sensitive areas, especially in and around Jangipur, which was rocked by the violence on Tuesday, they said.

"The situation is calm, peaceful and under control. Not a single untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district. Prohibitory orders would continue to remain in force till 6 pm on April 10. Internet would also remain suspended till 6 pm on April 11," a senior police officer said.

Prohibitory orders were clamped in and around Raghunathganj and Suti police station areas following the violence.

Stones were hurled targeting the police, and vehicles of the force were set on fire by a mob that blocked the NH-12, demanding the withdrawal of the legislation.

"Since Tuesday night, 22 people have been arrested in connection with the violence," the officer said.

Police would continue to patrol sensitive areas, and 'naka' checking would also go on, he said.

Police had to lathi-charge the mob, and use tear gas shells to bring the situation under control. A few police personnel were also injured in the stone pelting.

The Waqf Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday after marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties with provisions to safeguard heritage sites and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the bill on Saturday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

