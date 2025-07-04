22 die due to heart-attack-related problems in 40 days in Karnataka's Hassan, panel to probe cause formed

Heart-attack related deaths have become a big source of worry in Karnataka's Hassan district, with the number of deaths surging to 22 in just 40 days. Five of the 22 dead were between 19 and 25 years old, while as many as eight were aged between 25 and 45. (Representational)

The age category of the majority of the victims has raised concerns even more, with most deaths occurring in young or middle-aged people. The surge has pointed the authorities to an emerging health crisis in the region.

Five of the 22 dead were between 19 and 25 years old, while as many as eight were aged between 25 and 45. Only a few of the people who have been reported dead due to heart-attack-related issues were aged above 60.

The cardiac problems disproportionately emerging in the younger population in the region have rattled both the medical community and the general public.

According to a report by the news agency ANI, four deaths were reported just on June 30. The victims on that day have been identified as Lepakshi, a 50-year-old homemaker from JP Nagar in Belur; Professor Muttayya, a 58-year-old English lecturer at the Government First Grade College in Holenarasipura; Kumar, a 57-year-old D-Group employee from Channarayapatna; and Satyanarayana Rao, a 63-year-old resident of Rangolihalli colony.

While Lepakshi collapsed after complaining of fatigue, Muttayya died of a sudden heart attack while having tea. Kumar passed away after being hospitalised with chest pain the previous day, and Rao succumbed after a sudden collapse.

What do the authorities say about the sudden rise of heart-attack-related deaths in Hassan?

Hassan deputy commissioner KS Lathakumari has formed a committee of six members, including the district health officer, the director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, and cardiologists. The committee has been given a week to submit the report.

The decision to form the panel was taken on June 30 at a meeting chaired by Lathakumari with the officials of the department of health and family welfare and the department of medical education.

According to the director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Rajanna B, while the deaths are suspected to be cardiac-related, no definitive diagnosis has been made, except for two cases in the hospital.

"Most deaths occurred at home or while doing routine chores, only 2 of them occurred in the institution... None of these have undergone any postmortem, so it is difficult to tell the reason for death, because only 40% of the chest pain cases occur due to sudden cardiac arrest. A committee was formed yesterday after a meeting with deputy commissioner Lathakumari. We will do a survey on all these deaths and take technical data," Rajanna was quoted as saying by ANI.