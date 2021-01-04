e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 22-year-old tourist from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur found dead in Uttarakhand

22-year-old tourist from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur found dead in Uttarakhand

According to the police, the deceased identified as Udyot Sharma, was missing since Saturday evening. His body was found during a search operation by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

india Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 02:17 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Sharma’s body was found four km away from Auli. His body was brought down in a body bag and handed over to local police.
Sharma’s body was found four km away from Auli. His body was brought down in a body bag and handed over to local police.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

A 22-year-old youth from Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur was found dead in the popular hill station of Auli, 300 km away from Dehradun on Sunday afternoon. The deceased had gone to visit the place along with four friends with whom he used to study in Noida.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Udyot Sharma, was missing since Saturday evening. His body was found during a search operation by a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Praveen Alok, SDRF spokesperson said, “Sharma and four of his friends had come to Joshimath town of Chamoli district from where they trekked to Auli on Saturday. The five however, went ahead to another spot beyond Auli.”

“By Saturday evening, four of them returned barring Sharma. His friends waited for him but in vain. They then approached the police which then informed the nearest SDRF team that rushed to the spot to look for him,” said Alok.

The team, however, failed to find him because of the bad weather.

“The SDRF team then returned and resumed the search operation on Sunday morning during which Sharma’s body was found four km away from Auli. His body was then brought down in a body bag and handed over to local police,” said Alok.

tags
top news
We are used to harsh weather: Farmers unfazed
We are used to harsh weather: Farmers unfazed
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
Centre plans AI-backed database to solve similar crimes faster, prevent them
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
‘My supporters won’t let you become CM’: Alagiri warns sibling and DMK chief Stalin
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Farmers in Rewari break barricades; police use tear gas to stop them
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
Tricolour to be installed at UNSC stakeout as India begins 2-year tenure
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
PM Modi dials Sourav Ganguly; angioplasty likely for 2 more arteries for BCCI chief
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Anthony Fauci says US Covid-19 vaccine pace picking up after slow start
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
Covid update: WHO on India vaccine nod; Pope slams holiday; virus on China goods
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In