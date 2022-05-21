220 kg heroin seized off Lakshadweep coast

A joint team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Coast Guard on Friday seized 220 kg heroine, valued over ₹1,500 crore in international market, off Lakshadweep coast from two fishing boats, officials said, adding that 20 occupants of the boats were arrested.

The fishing boats were seized and brought to Kochi, they said.

The contraband came from Afghanistan and bound for Konkan coast, they said, adding that they suspect that drugs were loaded in fishing boats at the sea near Lakshadweep.

The arrested accused will be produced in a Kochi court on Saturday.

Intelligence agencies recently warned that international drug racketeers are using some of the uninhabited islands of the archipelago for flourishing drug trade and target unemployed youth from islands and south India. Among arrested four are from Kerala and six from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu but central agencies are yet to confirm this.

An official statement said an operation was launched by the DRI after it developed specific intelligence over a period of several months that two Indian boats would be sailing from the coast of Tamil Nadu and receive narcotics in large quantity somewhere in the Arabian Sea, during the second/third week of May.

Based on these inputs, a joint operation of the DRI with ICG codenamed “Operation Khojbeen” was launched on May 7 and under the operation, ICG ship Sujeet, with DRI officials onboard, maintained a close watch near the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

After several days of continuous search and monitoring amidst very rough seas, two suspected boats ‘Prince’ and ‘Little Jesus’ were noticed moving towards India.

Both the Indian boats were intercepted by officers of ICG and DRI on May 18 off the coast of Lakshadweep Islands.

On questioning, some of the crew members in these boats confessed that they had received heroin in huge quantity on the high seas and that they had concealed it in both the boats. In view of this, both the boats were escorted to Kochi for further proceedings.

Both the boats were thoroughly searched at the Coast Guard District Headquarters in Kochi, which resulted in recovery of 218 packets of heroin weighing 1 kg each.

The proceedings under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 are currently being undertaken by the DRI.

Follow up searches are taking place at various locations and further investigation is in progress, the statement said.

The operation was meticulously planned and executed by the DRI and ICG and entailed extensive surveillance in the rough seas over a period of several days.

The seized drug appears to be of high-grade heroin and its value in the international illicit market is estimated to be around ₹1,526 crore.

In the recent past, the ICG and DRI have undertaken some significant anti-drug trafficking operations. This is the fourth major drug haul by the DRI in the past one month.