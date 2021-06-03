225 Covid-19 pregnant women gave birth to healthy babies in Agartala during pandemic

At least 225 Covid-19 positive pregnant women have delivered healthy babies at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) here during the two waves of the coronavirus and the newborns were not found to be infected with the virus post-delivery, an official said.

During the first wave, as many as 198 Covid-19 infected women gave birth to babies, of which 60 were caesarean cases. The figure stood at 27 during the second wave, said Dr Jayanta Ray, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of AGMC.

"At least 225 corona infected pregnant women delivered healthy babies and the newborn babies were not infected by the virus due to utmost care taken by the doctors and the healthcare staff. It was a big challenge to the doctors to bring smiles to the infected mothers", said Dr Ray.

"A pregnant mother needs the best care, which was quite a challenging task during the pandemic. But, our doctors and other healthcare staff did their best to ensure the safety of both the mothers and the newborns with the highest standard of hygiene," he said.

Ray said that some doctors and healthcare staff handling such cases were infected by the virus, but they ensured the safety of the children from infection.

"Shortage of skilled manpower and lack of infrastructures are common issues in any small state. But, the way the Paediatrics and Gynaecology section of the AGMC managed the situation and conducted successful deliveries, even in case of critical cases, has set an example," he said.

Dr Sanjib Debbarma, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, pointed out that the AGMC and GBP hospital was the only designated unit for the Covid-infected expectant mothers during the first wave.

"In the first wave, the workload on the AGMC and GBP hospital was high as compared to the second wave of the virus since it was the only designated unit for giving care to the Covid-infected expectant mothers. However, we managed things smoothly to ensure the safety of both the mother and the infants," the Medical Superintendent said.