2,259 fresh Covid cases in India, 20 deaths in last 24 hrs

India's daily tally of Covid-19 declined slightly on Friday as 2,259 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country since the onset of the pandemic in 2020 has now climbed to 4,31,31,822, according to the health ministry's dashboard. In the last 24 hours, 20 Covid patients died, and 2,614 recovered, taking the cumulative count of deaths and recoveries to 5,24,323 and 4,25,92,455 respectively.

The active cases in India have come down to 15,044, compared to 15,419 on Thursday. The current active cases constitute 0.04 per cent of the caseload.

On Thursday, the country recorded 2,364 infections, 2,582 recoveries and 10 deaths.

On Wednesday, 1,829 infections, 2,549 recoveries and 33 deaths were registered. This was the second consecutive day that the daily tally was below the 2,000-mark after 1,569 infections were recorded on Tuesday.

The total number of tests conducted for Covid-19 is over 84.5 crore.

The country's overall vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.91 crore with over 15.12 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday.

