A 23-year-old postgraduate medical died in an accident when her car collided head-on with an army vehicle in Ferozepur.

Chestha Khera was an MD student of Guru Gobind Singh medical college in Faridkot. Police said the accident took place near Rukhnewala village, about 5 km from Ferozepur, when she was on her way to college.

A post-mortem was conducted and the girl’s body has been handed over to the family. A police officer said they have begun a probe into the incident.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 16:33 IST