e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 23-year-old student held for harassing woman online

23-year-old student held for harassing woman online

A 23-year-old student was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on social media, police said on Sunday.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:22 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
New Delhi
The accused has been identified as BA first-year student Kafil, a resident of Mehrauli, police said.
The accused has been identified as BA first-year student Kafil, a resident of Mehrauli, police said. (File photo for representation)
         

A 23-year-old student was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by sending her obscene messages on social media, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as BA first-year student Kafil, a resident of Mehrauli, they said.

A woman lodged a complaint that a Facebook user was harassing her by sending obscene and abusive messages on her account, a senior police officer said.

“During investigation, police obtained the details of the user and with the help of technical surveillance, he was arrested on Saturday,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

During interrogation, the accused said he would create fake Facebook IDs in order to make friends with women and send them obscene messages, police said.

He used hotspot or WiFi services of others to evade detection, they said.

The accused was stalking the complainant online and presenting himself as a gym trainer, police said.

tags
top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Travellers from Dubai, UK behind most Covid importations into India: Study
Travellers from Dubai, UK behind most Covid importations into India: Study
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In