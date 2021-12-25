24 Covid-19 cases detected in Nagpur in last 24 hours

Ahead of the imposition of night curfew, the Nagpur district administration were in for a rude shock as the district witnessed 24 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest tally in three months.

Among the 24 new cases, 21 are from Nagpur city while three are from rural areas in the district.

With the threat of the third wave looming large, senior officials of the district administration, including district collector Vimala R and Nagpur Municipal Corporation commissioner, Radhakrishnan B took stock of the situation in various places in Nagpur city and gave necessary instructions to the supervising authorities.

It was on September 28 this year when the Nagpur district recorded 25 positive cases. However, no death was registered during the period.

As many as 12 positive cases were reported from Nagpur on Friday. One of them is a woman, who had travelled to London. She has been admitted to AIIMS Nagpur and doctors are waiting for the reports of genome sequencing of her samples. Similarly, three foreign-returned symptomatic tourists have been admitted as suspected Covid-19 patients.

The Omicron patient of Buldhana was discharged on Saturday after he tested negative. He had travel history. Now only one active Omicron patient is undergoing treatment in Nagpur at AIIMS.

The 21-year-old patient, who returned from Dubai via Delhi on December 18, had tested positive for the Omicron variant. The youth was shifted to AIIMS Nagpur special ward as per Omicron surveillance norms on December 21, informed Dr Sanjay Chilkar, the chief medical officer of Nagpur Municipal Corporation. “He is stable and responding to medicine,” he further said.