24 dead at government hospital in Karnataka due to oxygen shortage: Report

The incident took place at the Chamarajanagar district hospital in Karnataka. Many of the patients who died reportedly due to a lack of oxygen and other reasons were undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the hospital.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Visuals from outside the Chamarajanagar district hospital in Karnataka show the family members of the patients. Many of the patients who died on Monday reportedly due to a lack of oxygen were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). (ANI)

24 patients, including those suffering from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at a government hospital in Karnataka died on Monday, reportedly due to a lack of oxygen and other reasons. News agency ANI informed that the patients, who were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar, died of oxygen shortage and other accompanying reasons in the last 24 hours.

"We are still waiting for the death audit report," the news agency quoted Suresh Kumar, minister in charge of the district, as saying.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has spoken to the Chamarajanagar district collector over the incident and called an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday, ANI reported.

Karnataka had reported 37,733 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally past the 16-lakh mark. 217 new fatalities also took the death toll to 16,011, according to the Karnataka health department's official statement on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Further details are to be updated.

